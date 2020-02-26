Wednesday February 26, 2020

Ware detectives arrest 6 in racketeering case
By MYRA THRIFT
Staff Writer
Six people were arrested last week and charged with various crimes including financial identity fraud, theft, and forgery in connection with an extensive ongoing investigation, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.
As previously reported, the Ware County Sheriff’s Office received a report about the theft of numerous checks and then subsequent forgeries of those checks, Royal said.
