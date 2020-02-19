Wednesday February 19, 2020

Walker earns Jacobson award

Former Pierce educator, community servant 70th annual honoree

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

A woman who truly personifies the meaning of brotherhood through her generosity toward others, her compassion for her fellow man and her active deeds care for God’s children

was presented the 70th annual Morris Jacobson Brotherhood Award Sunday.

Mary Lott Walker, a retired educator, of Blackshear, was taken completely by surprise when her name was called during the afternoon ceremony at the Waycross Hebrew Synagogue on Screven Avenue.

“This is a total surprise,” said Walker in accepting the award.