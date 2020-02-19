Wednesday February 19, 2020

Walker earns Jacobson award

Former Pierce educator, community servant 70th annual honoree
By MYRA THRIFT
Staff Writer
A woman who truly personifies the meaning of brotherhood through her generosity toward others, her compassion for her fellow man and her active deeds care for God’s children
was presented the 70th annual Morris Jacobson Brotherhood Award Sunday.
Mary Lott Walker, a retired educator, of Blackshear, was taken completely by surprise when her name was called during the afternoon ceremony at the Waycross Hebrew Synagogue on Screven Avenue.
“This is a total surprise,” said Walker in accepting the award.

Above are the Newspaper Headlines for the chosen date

For the Full Paper online you will need a subscription then our paper will display below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in

IF YOU ARE LOGGED IN IT WILL SAY SO

LOG IN
GO STRAIGHT TO THE PAPER

Our PAST 4 WEEKS of newspaper for paid subscriptions

BROWSE HERE

Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION 

It's real simple now, just follow the link below

SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online

Have you considered advertising here, you should we have thousands of subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.

ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITES

468