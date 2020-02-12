Wednesday February 12, 2020

GBI probes deaths in husband-wife dispute

By Staff Writer



An apparent domestic dispute between a husband and wife in the Waycross-Ware County Industrial Park Friday, February 7, led to what authorities believe was a murder-suicide.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations, which is handling the investigation of the shooting at Clayton Homes, identified the victims as Virginia Nicole Hill, 41, and Lawrence Hill Jr., 44. Autopsies were scheduled for both at the GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office, said GBI Special Agent-in-Charge Mark Pro.

Company spokesman Audrey Eason said the man, who was an employee at the manufactured home factory, got into a dispute with his wife in the plant’s parking lot.