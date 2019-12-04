Wednesday December 4, 2019

Pearl Harbor attack spurred his military service

'It made me want to fight,' says Waycross Marine

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

Raymond Strickland was like most other able-bodied young men in the United States in the days following the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

He headed to enlistment line, in Strickland’s case, at the Bunn Building in downtown Waycross as the United States was plunged into World War II by the predawn attack on the military bases in Hawaii.

“It made me want to fight,” Strickland said in an interview last week, recalling his feelings as a 20-year-old in rural south Georgia.

Strickland, now 98 and living at the White House Health facility, joined the Marines.