Wednesday December 4, 2019

Pearl Harbor attack spurred his military service
‘It made me want to fight,’ says Waycross Marine
By MYRA THRIFT
Staff Writer
Raymond Strickland was like most other able-bodied young men in the United States in the days following the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
He headed to enlistment line, in Strickland’s case, at the Bunn Building in downtown Waycross as the United States was plunged into World War II by the predawn attack on the military bases in Hawaii.
“It made me want to fight,” Strickland said in an interview last week, recalling his feelings as a 20-year-old in rural south Georgia.
Strickland, now 98 and living at the White House Health facility, joined the Marines.
Above are the Newspaper Headlines for the chosen date
For the Full Paper online you will need a subscription then our paper will display below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in
IF YOU ARE LOGGED IN IT WILL SAY SO
Our PAST 4 WEEKS of newspaper for paid subscriptions
Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION
It's real simple now, just follow the link below
Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online
Have you considered advertising here, you should we have thousands of subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.