Wednesday December 25, 2019

Chamber offers holiday cheer

Visitors mingle while others treat themselves to the buffet as youngsters offer Christmas carols from the balcony above on Thursday, December 19 during the Waycross Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours held at Waycross Bank & Trust. The financial fixture in downtown Waycross is the traditional host for the chamber’s holiday event.

