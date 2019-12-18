Wednesday December 18, 2019

Do not pass GO, do not collect $200

You can be local real estate mogul with Waycross Monopoly version

By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer

Who wouldn’t want a board game named after their hometown?

The folks in Atlantic City have been happy to have the game of Monopoly based on their city for more than 100 years.

And now, the Monopoly game is available in a new and trendy style named “Waycross-Opoly,” based on the town of Waycross. The board game is available at Walmart and online at several businesses.

The game board features such places at the Okefenokee Swamp, Glenmore Avenue, Waycross Train Yard, the Waycross Fire Department, the Waycross Police Department, the Ware County High School, Laura S. Walker State Park, Tremblin’ Earth Recreation Complex, Obediah’s Okefenok, Okefenokee Heritage Center, LL Creek Bar & Grill, the Downtown Sandwich Shoppe, Honey Buns Cafe, Okefenokee Country Club, Doughboy Park, Monroe Park, Albany Avenue, the water tower, downtown Waycross, the historic district, City Hall and Memorial Stadium.