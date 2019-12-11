Wednesday December 11, 2019

Strickland wins commission runoff
By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer
Political newcomer Henry Strickland was the winner of the race for the District 5 sat on the Waycross City Commission, collecting 181 votes in the Tuesday, December 3 runoff with Alvin Nelson.
Strickland had a 53-vote margin over Nelson in the balloting. A total of 309 votes were cast in the race to fill the seat being vacated by Jon Tindall, who decided not to seek re-election after serving one term.
