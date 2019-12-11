Wednesday December 11, 2019

Strickland wins commission runoff

By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer
Political newcomer Henry Strickland was the winner of the race for the District 5 sat on the Waycross City Commission, collecting 181 votes in the Tuesday, December 3 runoff with Alvin Nelson.
Strickland had a 53-vote margin over Nelson in the balloting. A total of 309 votes were cast in the race to fill the seat being vacated by Jon Tindall, who decided not to seek re-election after serving one term.

Above are the Newspaper Headlines for the chosen date

For the Full Paper online you will need a subscription then our paper will display below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in

IF YOU ARE LOGGED IN IT WILL SAY SO

LOG IN
GO STRAIGHT TO THE PAPER

Our PAST 4 WEEKS of newspaper for paid subscriptions

BROWSE HERE

Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION 

It's real simple now, just follow the link below

SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online

Have you considered advertising here, you should we have thousands of subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.

ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITES

468