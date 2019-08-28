Wednesday August 28, 2019

Third Democrat Announces Challenge To Perdue’s Seat

ATLANTA (AP) — A third Georgia Democrat jumped into the race to challenge Republican Sen. David Perdue on Tuesday for a seat that could help dictate the fate of the Senate in 2020.

Above are the Newspaper Headlines for the chosen date

For the Full Paper online you will need a subscription then our paper will display below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in

IF YOU ARE LOGGED IN IT WILL SAY SO

LOG IN
GO STRAIGHT TO THE PAPER

Our PAST 2 WEEKS paper  for paid subscriptions

BROWSE HERE

Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION 

It's real simple now, you can even subscribe online, just follow the link below

SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online

Have you considered advertising here, you should we have over 9,000 subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.

ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITES

468