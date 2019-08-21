Wednesday August 21, 2019

Commission OKs Cox As Police Chief

By RICK NOLTE, Staff Writer Tommy Cox realized a lifelong dream Tuesday evening. The Waycross native became the city’s Police Chief by a unanimous vote of the Waycross City Commission at its bi-monthly meeting in City Hall. Cox, who has been a captain with the force the past six years, succeeds Tony Tanner, who announced his resignation June 28 after 32 years on the force, the last 14 as chief.