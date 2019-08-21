Wednesday August 21, 2019

Commission OKs Cox As Police Chief

By RICK NOLTE, Staff Writer Tommy Cox realized a lifelong dream Tuesday evening. The Waycross native became the city’s Police Chief by a unanimous vote of the Waycross City Commission at its bi-monthly meeting in City Hall. Cox, who has been a captain with the force the past six years, succeeds Tony Tanner, who announced his resignation June 28 after 32 years on the force, the last 14 as chief.

Above are the Newspaper Headlines for the chosen date

