Wednesday April 24, 2019

Investigators Believe Waresboro Man Fell Asleep At Wheel
Staff Report A Waresboro man was air-lifted to a Florida hospital early this morning after his pickup truck ran off U.S. 1 near the Ware-Charlton counties line and overturned into the median. Investigators said they believe Joshua Leon Taylor, 38, Oak View Road, who was ejected as the vehicle rolled, might have fallen asleep at the wheel. “Mr. Taylor was somewhat responsive,” Ware Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt said. “He told investigators he did not remember what happened, that he just woke up in the water.” Taylor, who landed in a puddle in the highway median, was thought to be bleeding internally when he was loaded onto a medivac helicopter that landed on the highway near Mile Marker 1, just inside Ware County, Skerratt said. At 5:49 a.m., Taylor was driving the 1999 Super Duty Ford F-250 southward when the single-vehicle accident occurred, Skerratt said. He said the helicopter transported Taylor to UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla. His condition was not immediately available from hospital officials there. Skerratt said that Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chris Williams is the primary investigator of the accident and that assisting Williams was Ware Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Aldridge with the case.
Above are today's Newspaper Headlines
For the Full Paper you will need a subscription to our paper, see below.
WJHnews has CHANGED
We have changed the options and features of our site, so there's going to be a transition period as we move everyone over to the new system. As your old subscription expires you will move over to the new system, but don't worry, this will not be an overnight change.
If you currently have an OLDER or ORIGINAL LOGIN
You currently will be able to get the paper the same way and same look,
just click the LOG IN button below
Our PAST 2 WEEKS paper for paid subscriptions
Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION
It's real simple now, you can even subscribe online, just follow the link below
Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online
Have you considered advertising here, you should we have over 9,000 subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.
PLEASE REMEMBER
In this transition of different accounts, there are 2 options
1. if you see a 'Loading' message below, you have a new online subscription and everything is fine
2. no 'Loading' message means you have either the OLD LOG IN and this needs to be addressed or you have no subscription