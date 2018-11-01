Weaving Car Yields Drugs; Four Jailed

Four people were arrested Wednesday when a Ware County deputy made a traffic stop for failure to maintain a lane on the South Georgia Parkway and found the occupants of the car in possession of methamphetamine, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Kristen Victoria Smith, 24, of Sawmill Road, McRae, Keith Edward Kral, 26, of Hilliard, Fla., Joshua David Moore, 30, of Blackshear, and Brandon Lee Roberts, 26, of Oak Stump Circle, St. Marys, were taken into custody and booked into the Ware County jail on the charges, said Skerratt.

Deputy Zabrae Williams observed the 1999 Mercedes weaving on the roadway and attempted to make a traffic stop near University Boulevard. Skerratt said the driver, Kral, continued driving for about a quarter of a mile before stopping the vehicle.

“Deputy Williams asked him why it took to long to stop and the driver became agitated, then he told the deputy he was looking for a safe place to part. Deputy Williams observed there were plenty of places for him to pull over,” said Skerratt.

After Williams removed the driver and passengers, Deputy Brandon Taylor arrived to assist. A search of the vehicle turned up a quantity of methamphetamine, a set of brass knuckles, scales and other drug-related objects.

Kral was additionally charged with a tag violation, driving while license is suspended and giving a false name, said Skerratt.

Roberts is charged with possession of methamphetamine, giving a false name and possession of drug-related objects, said Skerratt.

Smith is charged with possession of meth and possession of drug-related objects, said Skerratt.

Moore is charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug related objects, Skerratt said.

He said the four were turned over to jail authorities at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Skerratt said that as far as he knew, the suspects remained in the Ware County jail this morning.