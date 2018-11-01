WCHS’s Mincey named all-state by sports writers

PCHS’s Jernigan, Clinch’s Morehead and Harris earn honors from GSWA

Staff Report

Four Okefenokee area football players received recognition when the Georgia Sports Writers Association released its all-state team.

Ware County junior linebacker Michael Mincey, Pierce County senior offensive lineman Avery Jernigan, and Clinch County juniors Tyler Morehead (running back) and Craig Harris (defensive lineman) were named to the last Allstate teams to be released.

Mincey was joined on the Class AAAAA team by two Region 2 standouts. South Effingham senior offensive lineman Austin Blaske and New Hampstead senior athlete Sam Brown.

The GSWA all-state team, produced annually since 1994 and dating back further, is typically released in January, but the association’s executive director emeritus, Stan Awtrey, explained the growing challenges of getting it out on time.

“Because of the changes in the industry and with all the personnel changes at member newspapers, it just sort of fell through the cracks,’’ Awtrey said.