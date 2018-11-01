WCHS volleyballers beat Tattnall in opener

Staff Report

Ware County High School’s volleyball program opened the season with a tripleheader sweep of Tattnall County. The varsity Lady Gators captured the August 12 opener in straight sets against the first-year Lady Warriors 25-7, 25-6. Ware County also won the second match 25-8, 25-20. Ware County’s JV squad prevailed in straight sets posting wins of 25-23, 27- 25. The Lady Gators’ 9th-10th grade squad needed three sets in beating Tattnall County 24-26, 25-14, 15-10. Ware County hosted Vidalia Tuesday in what was to be a four-team match. Jenkins of Savannah canceled when the Chatham County school system opted to play only inter-city athletics last week. Liberty County has put fall sports on hold. The Lady Gators will host a three-team match Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m. Stats from the varsity match: D’Najah Byd finished with seven kills and two assists; Janaiza Daniles had three digs; Zhane Ellis recorded two kills; Dot Fuentez had seven digs and three assists; Madison Harwell had two digs; Trinity Norwood recorded two assists, two kills and a dig; Saniyah Patterson had five assists and two kills; Register Brooke finished with two kills and a dig.