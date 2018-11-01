WCHS to use four facilities when practice begins

By RICK HEAD

Publisher

The guidelines first announced by the Georgia High School Association to re-open sports Monday, June 8 was met with a lot

of questions.

Some member schools asked if the could have more than one group of 20 players working out at the same time, but in different parts of the school campus. The answer is no.

Workout groups must be staggered if they are working on the same contiguous campus.

GHSA executive director Robin Hines sent a memo to 450-plus member schools Thursday, May 30 clarifying a few rules about summer conditioning after receiving “no shortage of calls, texts and emails’’ following the lifting of the ban.

“You cannot have a group from one sport in the weight room and another from the same sport on a field on the same campus,’’ said Hines, but he added, “If your middle school is on an entirely different campus/facility, a second group from the same sport could conditioning at that location.’’