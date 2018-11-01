WCHS sweeps visiting Charlton County

Staff Report

Ware County recorded a sweep of visiting Charlton County Tuesday leading into the Christmas break.

The Lady Gators (3-2) picked up a 49-27 victory over the previously unbeaten Indian Maidens (6-1) in the varsity opener. The Gators (2-4) followed with a 54-47 victory in the nightcap over the Indians (3-2).

Ware County’s Board of Education closed the school system Wednesday, December 16 citing a rise in COVID cases. The closure canceled a home game with Brantley County (Friday, December 18) and a road date with Clinch County (Monday, December 21).

The next scheduled date is Tuesday, December 29 in Alma against Bacon County finishing out 2020. Appling County visits Tuesday, January 5 ahead of Region 1- AAAAA action.

Current seventh-ranked Warner Robins is up first visiting Friday, January 8. Coffee (Tuesday, January 12) and current fifth-ranked Veterans (Friday, January 15) will follow.

Lady Gators …………………………….49

Charlton County ………………………27

Ware County’s Ronasche Fluker and Charlese McClendon combined for 28 points to outscore the Indian Maidens.

Fluker scored a game-high 17 points with McClendon scoring 11 points to lead seven players in the scoring column.

The Lady Gators bolted out to a double-digit lead by the end of the opening period at 19-6. They outpointed Charlton County 10-8 in the second quarter to take a 29-14 lead at the break.

After each team scored eight points in the third quarter, the Lady Gators expanded their 37-22 advantage with a 12-5 run over the final eight minutes.

Takerrah Moody and Jomari Goodman finished with seven and six points respectively for Ware County. LaNeeya Garrison added four points with Trinity Jenkins and Erin Meeks contributing two points each.