WCHS softball, football begin acclimation period

Ware County High School’s softball and football teams took to their respective fields Monday morning, the first-day athletic teams across the state can gather for the mandatory five-day acclimation period. Lady Gator veteran head coach Rebecca Kirkland (left photo, far right) talks to her troops prior to beginning fielding drills. The Gators’ underclassmen football players (right photo), who will be only wearing helmets for the week, line up for a special teams segment. The varsity team was scattered throughout classrooms in groups inside the gym watching film prior to taking the field. The football team will don pads beginning Monday, August 2 for those who have completed the acclimation requirement. Head coach Jason Strickland said his team has worked hard since January carrying over into a great summer of workouts.