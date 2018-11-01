WCHS Rifle Team Takes A Bow

By MYRA THRIFT ,Staff Writer

Ware County commissioners paid tribute to several people Monday evening at the monthly board meeting including a group of Ware County High School sharp-shooters who brought home a state rifle championship trophy a few days ago.

Maurice England, who has coached marksmen in Ware County for 38 years, addressed the commission and thanked the students who attended, saying they are in the eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grades.

“Their year begins Aug. 7 and ends July 4. They practice four days a week, two and a half hours a day. They have earned their awards,” said England. “These students are all undefeated and three of them shot 292 (or better) out of a possible 300. It takes all 20 to make a team. And for the third year in a row, they have won state.”

Attending with England were shooters Tyler Hanson, Ben Smith, Cole Howard, Bryce Young and Laci Jewell, the state individual champ.

Also in attendance was assistant coach Duane Caswell.

Chairman Jimmy Brown presented the group with a plaque from the county commemorating their proficiency and their award winning performance.

Under England’s tutelage, the teams have won 600 matches.

A full room of visitors at the meeting gave the group a lengthy standing ovation.

Board members then turned to regular business.

County Manager Scott Moye presented the board with a suggestion that the county hire Wolverton Inc. to develop a preliminary concept for a true perimeter road. The board approved the suggestion and will begin to look at planning for the road that would help alleviate some heavy truck traffic.

He told the board that he’s been informed that more trains will be coming through Waycross in the near future and believes a true perimeter road plan is needed soon.

Commissioners approved the payment of $90,224.54 to the City of Waycross for animal control services that was approved years ago. The county plans to negotiate with the city in the coming days to iron out any pressing problems related to animal control.

Commissioners also approved a proclamation naming this week as “National Emergency Medical Services Week” in Ware County and extended appreciation to all those who work to make the people of the county safe and healthy.

The commission appointed Madelyn Tanner, Davis Delk and Martin Cheatham to the Ware County Recreation board, and Katherine Taylor and Bill Bryson to the Ware County Planning Commission.

The board approved two airport land leases, one with the O’Leary family and one with Waycross Hangar Service LLC.

The annual renewal of the Code Red Weather Warning System was approved, as well as the closing and abandoning of 6th Street between Ruskin Avenue and the new portion of U.S. Highway 84.

The board also announced there would be no other work session this month as the date to meet falls on May 27, which is Memorial Day.

The next regular county meeting will be June 10.