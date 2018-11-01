Waycrossan Is Hurt In Wreck

BLACKSHEAR — A Waycross woman was slightly injured Wednesday when her car went out of control and crashed into a tree alongside Ware Street Extension, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Courtney Williams, 23, had minor injuries but was not transported to a medical facility for treatment, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Driving a 2000 Toyota Avalon, Williams was eastbound on Ware Street approaching the intersection with Crescent Loop, Swinea said, when the car veered into the west lane, prompting the driver to over-correct the steering. The car then skidded clockwise back into the eastbound lane and continued over onto the shoulder, Swinea said.

She said the car continued to slide across the intersection and struck a tree with the right front fender.