Waycross Teen Killed In Police Chase Crash

HAHIRA — A Waycross teenager was killed Saturday after the car in which he was riding crashed following a high-speed chase with law enforcement, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Benjamin Lewis, 14, was killed in the crash here Saturday afternoon, said GSP Cpl. Rodney Harding.

The driver, a 16-year-old male, was in critical condition in a hospital, Harding said. He was life flighted to a trauma hospital in Tallahassee, Fla.

The car was reported stolen in Columbus at about 3 a.m. Saturday, said Major J.D. Hawk of the Columbus Police Department’s investigations unit. The driver and passenger had been reported missing from a group home located two miles from the robbery site “several hours” earlier, Hawk said.

The Adel Police Department attempted a traffic stop as the car headed south on Interstate 75 later Saturday afternoon, Harding said. The car refused to stop, and Adel police quit the chase, sending a report on the car ahead to the Cook County and Lowndes County sheriff’s offices, Harding said.

Lowndes County deputies set up spike strips but never engaged in pursuit, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.

Even as Lowndes and Cook deputies were looking for the car the driver tried to get off Exit 29 in Hahira at a high rate of speed, Harding said. Paulk said the car was doing close to 150 miles per hour.

The car went airborne, rolled a couple of times and came to rest on the front of the Bigfoot Travel Center, Fiveash said.

“He never slowed down,” Paulk said. “I can’t believe anyone would try to get off an exit at that speed … he went airborne and cleared a concrete barrier.”

A woman sitting on a bench in front of the travel center was injured when the wreck shoved an ice machine into her, Harding said.

She was taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.