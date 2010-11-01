Waycross Middle sweeps conference titles

Unbeaten Lady ’Dogs 3-peat as champs

Staff Report

JESUP — Waycross Middle School’s Lady Bulldogs capped a second consecutive unbeaten season beating Arthur Williams 33-21 in Saturday’s Southeast Georgia Middle School Athletic Conference finals at Martha Puckett.

Waycross Middle’s title ties the conference record of three straight-set by the Lady Bulldogs from 2008- 09 thru 2010-11. WMS has captured a conference-best 10 titles since 1995-96 while finishing runner-up six times.

Bulldogs down MPMS for crown

Staff Report

JESUP — Waycross Middle School ended a nine-year championship drought Saturday beating top-seed and undefeated Martha Puckett 40-32 in the Southeast Georgia Middle School Athletic Conference finals.

The second-seed Bulldogs, who last won the title to cap the 2011-12 season, have captured seven championships since the conference was formed in 1995-96. Waycross last played for the title at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.