Waycross Man Is Stabbed; Woman Jailed For Crime

A Waycross man is in Memorial Satilla Health Waycross recovering from what Waycross police described as a “stab wound to his lower back,” and the suspect has been arrested and charged, said Capt. Tommy Cox.

Patricia Ann Tiger, 55, was taken into custody and booked into the Ware County jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, said Cox.

“Officers responded to the hospital at 9:20 p.m. Monday in reference to a stabbing victim there,” said Cox. “An interview with the victim led them to a residence in the 300 block of Garlington Avenue where they located the suspect. After a very brief investigation, WPD officers arrested Ms. Tiger on the assault charges.”

Cox said the motive appeared to be an argument that had occurred over an incident that police knew nothing about.

“Ms. Tiger is in the Ware County jail this morning,” said Cox.

The victim, who was not identified, remains in the hospital but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Cox said.