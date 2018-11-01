Waycross Man Injured In 2-Car Wreck At Intersection

A Waycross man was transported by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross Wednesday for treatment of injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lee Avenue and Howe Street, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Johnny Sears, 56, was taken to the emergency room for treatment of injuries following the 12:48 p.m. crash, said Hersey.

Driving a 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, Sears was southbound on Lee Avenue when a 2000 Chevrolet HHR driven by Skeret Ethridge, 23, of Argyle, pulled into the path of the Sears vehicle, causing the collision. After impact, the Sears vehicle overturned onto its roof, said Hersey.

Ethridge was cited for a stop sign violation, said Hersey.

Officer Duncan Kirkland investigated the accident.