Waycross Man Convicted Of Intent To Distribute Marijuana

Ware County courts were in session in recent days with many cases being adjudicated.

A jury convicted Levale Terrell Howard, 41, of Waycross, of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and felony possession of marijuana.

The state asked for the maximum sentence allowed by law citing the large amount of marijuana involved. Howard pleaded for leniency and probation.

Judge Dwayne Gillis sentenced Howard to two years to serve in prison, followed by eight years on probation.

Howard was arrested on Dec. 11, 2017, when he accepted delivery of a package shipped to his alias, “Kelly Smith.” at an abandoned house located at 52 Browns Alley, Waycross.

Local officers received a tip about a package coming to Waycross from Mesa, Ariz., that possibly contained narcotics. Officers intercepted the package after a K-9 detected narcotics inside.

Officers set up a controlled delivery of the package to the original destination. Howard was outside an abandoned house when the delivery van arrived. He walked to the road to accept delivery and stated to the driver his “packages are usually delivered by a brown truck.”

As he turned to walk away, officers exited the van and arrested Howard. He spontaneously said, “I only pick it up and drop it off.”

Inside the box officers found nine vacuum sealed bags wrapped in brown paper, each containing a pound of marijuana. The bags were inside a plastic bin topped with screws drilled through the plastic to keep the lid secured.

Assistant District Attorney Marilyn Bennett argued during her closing to the jury that this was part of a deliberate scheme to illegally import marijuana into Ware County from Arizona. It was shipped to an abandoned house to an alias (“Kelly Smith”) in hopes not to get caught.

Bennett said the amount of marijuana confiscated would have been enough for more than 2,000 citizens to possess for personal use. After the verdict, the court immediately sentenced Howard. He was facing up to 10 years on each count.

“The District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the Waycross Police Department for investigating this case,” said Bennett, the prosecutor, “specifically Lt. Scott Rowell, Detective Gregory Kinlaw (now with the Ware County School System Police), and Sgt. Martin Davis (now with the Glynn County Police). Additionally, the DA’s office wants to thank the jurors who served for their jury service for the week.”

The defendant was represented by Joe East, of Kingsland.

On another recent day, Judge Gillis took pleas ahead of jury selection.

•Edwin Shane Murrhee, 33, of Waycross, pleaded to multiple non-residential burglaries and thefts which occurred in the summer 2018. He was ordered to serve 25 years, with the first five years in prison, followed by 20 years on probation. He was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine, pay more than $25,000 in restitution back to the various victims, and not to have any contact with the victims or return to their locations.

•Angel Lockett, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of 16 grams of methamphetamine and entering an automobile. She was looking at up to 15 years in prison. Judge Gillis sentenced Lockett to serve five years in prison, followed by 10 years on probation.

•Leighton Godwin, 59, pleaded guilty to a burglary at a local business. He was connected to the crime by his fingerprints. The court sentenced Godwin to five years, serve three years in prison. He was ordered to pay restitution and a fine as well.

•Robert Clark, 37, pleaded to sale of methamphetamine involving a 2017 sale to a confidential informant working with the Ware County Sheriff’s Office. He was ordered to serve 15 years probation, but while on probation he is to complete 180 days in a probation detention center, followed by 90 days jail, followed by completion of a Department of Corrections’ Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (a nine-month program).

Judge Gillis took pleas until almost 11 p.m. The court took more than 40 pleas over the course of 15 hours breaking for lunch and dinner. Some of those pleas include the following cases:

•Mershone Hawthorne, 28, of Waycross, pleaded open to the court (without a negotiated plea agreement with the state) for aggravated assault and battery, both under the family violence act, and obstruction of an officer.

The allegations arose out of an incident that involved Hawthorn putting her 2-year-old child’s hand in hot water causing third-degree burns. He still has scarring as a result. Hawthorne was also accused of biting the child on his face and arm, and causing bruising on his body.

After hearing testimony from DFCS, the defendant and other witnesses, she was sentenced to serve eight years in prison followed by 12 years on probation.

She also is not to have any contact with the child or unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18 years old, including her own children.

Upon transport to the Ware County jail, Hawthorne escaped custody of deputies but was apprehended shortly thereafter and will be facing a new felony offense of escape.

•James Milton Bates, 37, of Waycross, pleaded to one count of child molestation and one count of criminal attempt to commit child molestation involving a 10-year-old female. He will serve 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years on probation.

Additionally, he will have to comply with multiple sex offender restrictions, continue to register as a sex offender and was banished from the Waycross Judicial Circuit.

The case was investigated by the Waycross Police Department with the assistance of the Satilla Advocacy Center.

•Patricia Croka, 49, of Patterson, was sentenced to 10 years, with the first three years to be served in prison for selling methamphetamine and conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, stemming from a buy made by a confidential source in September 2018.

•Stacy Williams, 50, of Waycross, was sentenced to serve seven years in prison, followed by 13 years on probation, for selling and possessing methamphetamine in the fall of 2018. The sales were made to a confidential informant who was equipped with an audio and recording device to record the transactions.

•Tracy Lee Bryant Jr., 24, of Waycross, pleaded to entering an automobile, theft by taking, obstruction of an officer, criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark and carrying a weapon without a license.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Bryant after his fingerprints were found on an automobile where someone had broken out a window to steal a 9mm Hi-Point handgun and knives, among other items.

Upon his arrest, Bryant fled from law enforcement officers dropping the stolen handgun during the chase, which then had the serial number scratched off.

He was sentenced to serve two years in prison, followed by three years on probation.