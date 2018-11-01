Water, water everywhere

Flooding on streets, at Roberts Park follows forum on stormwater utility

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

Waycross held a town hall meeting last week to explain its need to create a utility to address the city’s current and future stormwater issues.

Administrators received a hand in their pitch on Thursday afternoon when more than five inches of rain fell in a little more than an hour overtaxing the city’s drainage system. The flooding from the mid-afternoon storm lasted into the evening on some streets.

The city hopes to create the utility in order to collect user fees that would be dedicated solely to issues related to dealing with stormwater in the city. Currently, stormwater competes with all other parts of the budget for funding.

Trey Gavin, the city’s consulting engineer, said the turnout for the meeting on Monday, June 21, was light, but positive in terms of response to the utility proposal.

He said the city likely would have a second forum on the subject later this month or early next that also may be streamed live on the city’s public access channel and Facebook page.

Gavin said the issues resulting from Thursday’s rainfall that Jonathan Daniell, Ware County Emergency Management Director, pegged at 5.2 inches, are what a stormwater utility would begin to address through a long-term plan