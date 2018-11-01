DECATUR — Washburn Gilbert “Gil” Storey, 80, of Decatur, passed away December 11, 2020. Storey was born in Waycross and graduated from Waycross High School in 1958. He then attended the University of Georgia where he earned an accounting degree. Storey worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 39 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ben Owen Storey; parents, William Herman and Jewell McMillan Storey; and a brother, William Thomas Story. Storey is survived by his sons, David and Paul Storey, both of Decatur; daughter, Susan Storey of Decatur; brothers, James Herman Storey of Waycross, and Lawrence Doran Storey of Ponte Vedra, Florida. A graveside service was held Wednesday, December 13, at Woodbury Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Burgess officiating. Arrangements were with A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.