WAYCROSS — Warren “Howard” Adams Jr., 80, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, on St. Simons Island, Georgia. A private service for the family was held on Sunday, August 16 at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St., Suite A., Macon, Georgia, 31201. Mr. Adams was born in Macon, to the late Warren Howard Sr. and Grace O’Neal Adams. He graduated from Lanier High School, Class of 1958, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam era. After his service, he attended Detroit Diesel school, in Detroit, Michigan. Howard earned his ASE Certification as a Master Mechanic. He worked for Dunlap Chevrolet before his lifelong career with Georgia Power, as a mechanic and garage foreman. Howard retired after 26 years with Georgia Power and was able to continue pursuing the hobby of his home automotive shop, “Avant Auto Boutique.” Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Sherry B. Adams; daughters, Leanna (Bill) Linnenkohl, Fran (David) Rewis; grandchildren, Whitney (Matt) Ozment, Matthew Linnenkohl, Sarah Rewis, Timothy Rewis; great-grandchildren, Colton Nolan, Arah Jane, Grady Anne, and Emmaline Grace Ozment; sister-in-law, Jane (Allen) Gilbert; several nieces and nephews. Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences. Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.