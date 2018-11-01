Ware virus cases still rising

Brantley, Atkinson join rest of Southeast Georgia with positive tests

Staff Report The COVID-19 virus has left its mark on Ware County in the past seven days. There were 28 cases of the strain of coronavirus that had led to three deaths, the Georgia Department of Health’s (GDH) status report for 7 p.m., Monday, April 6 showed. That’s 23 more cases than in the same report a week ago with all three deaths coming in that time period. The fatalities are the only ones reported in Southeast Georgia counties and among 294 reported for the state. The statewide figure was an increase of 65 over the day’s first report and the largest in a seven-hour period since the GDH began tracking cases around the state.

