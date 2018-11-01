Ware to reveal school plan on Friday

By RICK NOLTTE

Staff Writer

Ware County will release how it will open its school system this fall at 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, Superintendent Bert Smith said last week during an informational meeting on the upcoming school year.

The meeting was held Thursday, July 16, virtually on the system’s YouTube channel with as many as 942 viewers joining in during the 35-minute session. Smith was joined by Board President Dee Meadows as well as other administrators in the system.

The path of instruction beginning Monday, August 17, will continue to be guided by best practices recommended by a host of local, state and national health and educational organizations as well as input from the parents of children in the system, Smith said, adding the situation remains “extremely fluid” due to the coronavirus pandemic.