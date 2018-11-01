Ware school board nixes mask mandate

By MYRA THRIFT
Staff Writer
After hearing public comments from both sides of the issue, one person imploring the board to adopt a mask requirement, the other adamantly opposed saying it should be an individual decision, members of the Ware County Board of Education voted 4-3 against a motion that would require all students, staff and others on school, property to wear masks at all times.
Superintendent Bert Smith recommended the board approve the motion, but when the vote was taken, the count was 4-3 against approval with board chair Dee Meadows breaking the tie. Meadows, Rusty Ganas, Barry Dees and Denton Dial voted against the measure. Voting for the motion were members Franklin Pinckney, Oneida Oliver-Sanders and Edward Tyre.

