Ware officials ready for challenges of 2021

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

Ware County’s new Commission Chairman Elmer Thrift is eager for the new year to begin so he can start to bring his ideas to the people of Waycross and Ware County, hoping for lots of communication with the citizens and close cooperation with Waycross City Commission members and other officials.

Thrift was given the oath of office Monday, December 28 by retiring Ware County State Court Judge Doug Gibson.

Ware County Manager Scott Moye plans to hit any issues and problems head-on, as the county moves forward without the additional funding from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The veteran administrator said he’s determined to help Ware have a productive and successful year despite the challenges.

Since being involved in construction for years, Thrift said one of his top issues concerns roads, those that exist in Ware County and those that would benefit the county if they were built.

Thrift is hopeful that 2021 will bring positive changes in every aspect of life, including freedom from the COVID-19 coronavirus, and the attitudes and outlooks of people who reside in every district of the county.

“We have a lot of road maintenance that we need to do,” said Thrift. “We need that overpass and we’ll go hard for that. We also need a perimeter road on the south side and I already have a plan and a drawing.”

Thrift said one of the most important issues in his vision is great communication and cooperation with city officials