Ware Middle Gators win conference track title

WCMS captures first crown since 2013 ending ’Dogs’ four-year run

Staff Report

BEARVILLE — Ware County Middle School’s Gators’ track team captured the 10-team Southeast Georgia Middle School Athletic Conference championship here at Pierce County Middle School.

The Gators, who last won a title in 2013, ran away with the team title scoring 115 points in the Tuesday, March 23 finals. Runner-up Long County Middle School was 38 points back with a point total of 77.

The two top teams were followed by Martha Puckett (63 points), McIntosh County Academy Middle School (58), Appling County Middle School (37), host PCMS (27), Waycross Middle School (27), Bacon County Middle School (25), Brantley County Middle School (22) and Arthur Williams (17).

The Bulldogs were the four-time defending champion having won from 2016 thru 2019. Last year’s finals were canceled by COVID-19.

The Gators’ Ja’Vanni Miller won the 100-meter and 200m titles. Ty’kevion Washington captured the 400m with JaVonte Evans winning the discus. The Gators’ 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams posted first-place finishes.

Waycross Middle’s best finish was two-thirds, one by R.J. Boyd in the discus and the 4x100m relay team.

Pierce Middle’s Thomas Strickland placed second in the discus with Brantley Middle’s Dallon Lowe running to a second-place showing in the 1,600m.