Ware Middle falls short in conference finals

Martha Puckett hands Gators first loss with 5-4 win

Staff Report

Top seed Ware County Middle School’s bid for a Southeast Georgia Middle School Athletic Conference baseball title and unbeaten season fell short Saturday with a 5-4 home loss to second-seed Martha Puckett.

The Gators (11-1), who were devastated by the tragic death of Caden Musgrove the first week of March, had dedicated the playoffs to their teammate.

Ware Middle opened the tournament with a 12-0 win Tuesday, March 16 over eighth-seed Long County Middle School. The Gators followed with a 14-6 victory Friday, March 19 over fourth-seed Pierce County Middle School. Both games were played on the WCMS campus. Championship

No. 2 Martha Puckett……………5

No. 1 Gators………………………..4

The Yellow Jackets used back-to-back, one-out triples to tie the score in the seventh inning followed by a run-scoring groundout to rally past Ware Middle.

Down 4-3, Martha Puckett got the hits on a first-pitch swing with the second off an 0-2 pitch. The winning run scored on a first-pitch ground out.

The two teams exchanged three-run rallies in the third inning. The Yellow Jackets, who left two runners on in the first and one in the second, broke through against Luke Hooks (7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB, 1 HBP) sending seven batters to the plate.

Ware Middle committed a pair of errors allowing two of the three runs to cross the plate.

A leadoff triple, the first of three in the game by Martha Puckett, was followed three pitches later with a run-scoring single. The first of two WCMS errors with runners on first and second plated a run for a 2-0 lead. The second, two pitches later, allowed the final run.

The Gators came right back with the first three batters reaching. After Jaxton Harris was hit by a 1-1 pitch, Jonathan Stone (2-for-2) and Chase Boggan drew consecutive walks to load the bases.