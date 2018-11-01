Ware Middle falls short in conference finals

Martha Puckett hands Gators first loss with 5-4 win
Staff Report
Top seed Ware County Middle School’s bid for a Southeast Georgia Middle School Athletic Conference baseball title and unbeaten season fell short Saturday with a 5-4 home loss to second-seed Martha Puckett.
The Gators (11-1), who were devastated by the tragic death of Caden Musgrove the first week of March, had dedicated the playoffs to their teammate.
Ware Middle opened the tournament with a 12-0 win Tuesday, March 16 over eighth-seed Long County Middle School. The Gators followed with a 14-6 victory Friday, March 19 over fourth-seed Pierce County Middle School. Both games were played on the WCMS campus. Championship
No. 2 Martha Puckett……………5
No. 1 Gators………………………..4
The Yellow Jackets used back-to-back, one-out triples to tie the score in the seventh inning followed by a run-scoring groundout to rally past Ware Middle.
Down 4-3, Martha Puckett got the hits on a first-pitch swing with the second off an 0-2 pitch. The winning run scored on a first-pitch ground out.
The two teams exchanged three-run rallies in the third inning. The Yellow Jackets, who left two runners on in the first and one in the second, broke through against Luke Hooks (7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB, 1 HBP) sending seven batters to the plate.
Ware Middle committed a pair of errors allowing two of the three runs to cross the plate.
A leadoff triple, the first of three in the game by Martha Puckett, was followed three pitches later with a run-scoring single. The first of two WCMS errors with runners on first and second plated a run for a 2-0 lead. The second, two pitches later, allowed the final run.
The Gators came right back with the first three batters reaching. After Jaxton Harris was hit by a 1-1 pitch, Jonathan Stone (2-for-2) and Chase Boggan drew consecutive walks to load the bases.
For the full story and all the other local news simply subscribe to WJHnews.com, if you haven’t done so, just click here to subscribe.