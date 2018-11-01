Ware Deputy Hurt In Arrest Of Felon

Staff Report

A Ware County deputy was injured Thursday during the takedown of a wanted felon who was found to be armed with three guns at the time of his arrest, said Ware County Sheriff Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Joshua Abrams McConnell, 28, of the 2800 block of Ware Street, Blackshear, was taken into custody about 6 p.m. Thursday and charged with three felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony obstruction of an officer with harm, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects, Skerratt said.

Sgt. Robert Weiss sustained injuries to his nose, forehead and had visible cuts, said Skerratt.

“Detective Blake Lewis and Sgt. Weiss responded to assist State Probation Officer Greg Nettles who had spotted the man who was wanted on outstanding felony probation violation warrants,” Skerratt said. “Nettles maintained visual contact as drug detectives set up surveillance in the area.”

McConnell’s Mercury Mountaineer was stopped on Community Drive at Linden Drive and he was ordered out of the vehicle. He refused to comply with the demands and put up a fight as officers attempted to take him into custody, said Skerratt.

“At that point one of the deputies yelled ‘he’s got a gun,’ and they seized a loaded Smith&Wesson and two other pistols, one from his waistband and one from his left pocket,” Skerratt said.

A search of the vehicle turned up digital scales with methamphetamine residue and more than 100 bags used for packaging illegal drugs for sale.

Skerratt said McConnell was booked into the Ware County jail and remained incarcerated this morning.