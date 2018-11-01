Ware County’s win over Raiders flanked by pair of tough losses

Staff Report

Ware County’s first victory of the season was sandwiched by a pair of losses during a three-game slate of action.

The Gators (1-3) fell 7-5 Tuesday, February 23 to visiting Richmond Hill (3-4). They beat Bacon County (1-2) 5-1 Thursday, February 25 at home and wrapped up the week with a heartbreaking 7-6 loss Saturday, February 27 in Thomasville to previously winless Pike County (1-5) at Thomas County Central.

Ware County was scheduled to travel Tuesday, March 2, weather permitting (100 percent chance of rain) to Richmond Hill in the first of three games slated for the week. Glynn Academy is slated to visit Thursday, March 4 with Brantley County coming in Friday, March 5.

Richmond Hill …………………………7

Gators …………………………………… 5

A six-run second inning gave the visiting Wildcats a lead they would not relinquish in registering the win over Ware County.

The uprising followed a three-run first for the Gators, who would get no closer than two runs the rest of the way.

Caleb Stewart (2-for-4) singled on the second pitch from Richmond Hill’s Evan Cowan. Noah Hooks and Trey Jeffers (1- for-3) were each hit over a four-pitch sequence loading the bases.

Carter Barnes (1-for-3) singled home Stewart for an early 1-0 lead. Hooks scored on a wild pitch as all three base runners advanced. Following a walk to Landon Dean to reload the bases, Matthew Youmans drew a one-out walk forcing home Jeffers for a 3-0 lead.

Cowan escaped any further damage-inducing a double-play grounder to end the threat.

The Wildcats sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the second against Hooks (4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 K, 3 BB) in scoring their six runs, five coming after two outs.

Richmond Hill scored on two singles, a bases-loaded walk, and a bases-clearing double to take a 6-3 lead.