Ware County vote official; turnout tops 62%

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

Ware County Board of Elections Supervisor Carlos Nelson is breathing easier these days, the 2020 General Election staged in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic behind him and his staff with all the votes official.

A total of 14,357 votes were cast, representing 65.28 percent of the county’s 21,994 registered voters. Of that total, 8,049 votes came in person during the 17-day early voting period with another 3,117 arriving by mail or through one of the county’s three drop boxes. The remaining portion of the total (3,191) came on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3.

Although the number of voters was greater this year than in 2016, the percentage was down. That year, 12,282 votes were cast representing 75.56 percent of the county’s registered number of 16,254.