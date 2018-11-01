Ware County topples BC to climb to No. 1

By VERNON WILLIS Staff Writer

The Ware County Gators’ fourth consecutive victory against a ranked opponent, and easier than expected 43-21 rout of the No. 4 ranked (Class AAAA) Benedectine Cadets, has people taking notice. The Gators (5-0), who entered the game ranked No. 3 in Class AAAAA by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, jumped two spots after their latest win. They now sit atop the rankings for the first time since 2014. “It wasn’t exactly what I’d call easy,” said Gators head coach Jason Strickland after the win. “But definitely the flow of the game wasn’t what we were expecting. There were several reasons for that, but the main thing is that this was our best, most complete, and consistent game of the season. We gave up one long kickoff return, but offensively, defensively and on special teams, we were at our best.” Quarterback Thomas Castellanos again posted impressive, although slightly less eye-popping, offensive numbers than he had in the three previous games in which he had accounted for over 400 yards of total offense per game in wins over Richmond Hill, Thomson, and Bainbridge.