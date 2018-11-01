Ware County swats away Yellow Jackets

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

JESUP — It’s time for high school football teams to be playing their best if they expect to survive very long in the playoffs.

Ware County certainly looked the part Friday night in sailing past Wayne County 42-7 at Jaycee Stadium. The third-ranked Gators were impressive on both sides of the ball and on special teams in the Region 1-AAAAA match to close the season 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the region.

Ware County had 395 yards of total offense while allowing the Yellow Jackets (3-7, 1-3) 219. The Gators had six plays of 30 yards or more on offense and recorded eight plays for minus yardage on defense.

Ware County also blocked the Yellow Jackets’ version of a fourth-down punt to set up the offense deep in Jackets territory leading to a touchdown. Wayne County’s lone touchdown came midway through the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock, against the Gators’ second unit.

“I like the way we’re playing right now,” Ware County head coach Jason Strickland said. “We have a lot of guys playing their best football right now. We worked really hard all year to be hitting our stride at this point and I think that’s what we’re doing.”