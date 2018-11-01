Ware County splits at Class A Clinch County

Staff Report

HOMERVILLE — Ware County split a non-region twin bill with home standing Clinch County here in the last game before Christmas.

The Lady Gators (4-2) beat the Class A top-ranked Lady Panthers (0-1) 48-33 spoiling their season and home opener Monday, December 21.

The Panthers (1-1) earned the split with a 59-51 victory in the nightcap over the Gators (3-5).

The next scheduled date is Tuesday, December 29 in Alma against Bacon County finishing out 2020. Appling County visits Tuesday, January 5 ahead of Region 1- AAAAA action.

Current seventh-ranked Warner Robins is up first visiting Friday, January 8. Coffee (Tuesday, January 12) and current fifth-ranked Veterans (Friday, January 15) will follow.

Lady Gators…………..48

Clinch County………..33

Aniyah Wesley scored 13 points, Charlese McClendon recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds, blocked five shots and dished out a team-leading four assists to lead Ware County to the win.

“It was great to be back on the court,” said Lady Gators’ head coach Mandy Ligenfelter. “Our last two home games were canceled. The girls love the game so many tears are shed every single time we have a game canceled. We were just so excited to get to play this one.”

Down 9-6 after the first eight minutes, Ware County blew the game open over the middle two periods outscoring the home team 28-13. The Lady Gators doubled up Clinch County 14-7 in the second stanza to take a 20-16 lead at intermission.

Ware County extended the margin to double figures in the third quarter outscoring the Lady Panthers 14-6 for a 34-22 advantage. The Lady Gators outpointed Clinch County 14-11 in the fourth period for the final 15- point margin.

I’daja Davis was next in the scoring column for Ware County with seven points and seven rebounds. Jomari Goodman and Trinity Jenkins followed with six points and two assists apiece. Ronashe Fluker added four points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Clinch County’s Zyhia Johnson claimed game-high scoring laurels netting 23 points.

Clinch County………..59

Gators …………………..51

Clinch County pulled away from a two-point advantage after three periods to beat the Gators spoiling the return of Ware County football players.