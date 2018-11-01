Ware County graduates 346

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

Under a cloudless, powder blue sky Saturday, 346 students walked into the future as graduates of Ware County High School.

With the majority of 10,000-seat Memorial Stadium filled, members of the Class of 2021 received their diplomas on the pleasant May 15 morning, to signify the end of a 13-year educational journey. The ceremony was a contrast to that for their former schoolmates from the previous class.

Although the venue and many of the formalities were the same, graduation for the Class of 2020 was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Their ceremony wasn’t held until late July, and then only after lengthy discussions on whether to even stage one, but if so, how best to conduct it.

Graduates were spread on their folding chairs, six feet apart from sideline to sideline and nearly the length of the facility’s 120-yard playing surface. Face coverings were as much the order of the day as cap and gown. The stadium seats contained pockets of people, socially distanced and not nearly in the number present this year.