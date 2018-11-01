Ware County begins mandatory five-day acclimation

By RICK HEAD

Publisher

Football is officially underway as schools across the state began the mandated five-day acclimation period Monday. Ware County head coach Jason Strickland welcomed over 100 players to practice after the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) lifted restrictions on group size. All potential players have to go through five days of acclimation (helmets only) before being able to put on a practice uniform. “The biggest thing is just getting everybody back together,” Strickland said prior to Monday morning’s practice. “Normally by this time we’ve had everybody together and they understand rotations when the clock goes off and where you’re supposed to be. “That will be a little bit different with all of us doing it together now. We’ve got some group work stuff we haven’t been able to do this summer.”