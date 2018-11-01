Ware BOE approves $83.3k budget

By MYRA THRIFT
Staff Writer
Members of the Ware County Board of Education unanimously approved the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget Tuesday, June 15, during the regular monthly meeting, then approved expenditures for the recent pay period.
The total budgeted expenses and anticipated revenues for the general fund is $83,304,335 of which $32,020,616 is from federal revenues. The coronavirus pandemic was largely responsible for the increase in funding from the federal budget.
Capital projects are expected to total $15,400,135.
Last year’s budget was $72,915,011 which was approved on August 11, 2020, with capital improvements taking up $13,457,500.
Payroll and disbursements as of May 31 totaled $6,071,386.29.
Superintendent Bert Smith recommended approval of the End of Year Enrollment Report as of May 21 to reflect enrollment of 6,089 students. Last year’s number was 6,249 students.
