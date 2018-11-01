Ware athletic programs continue with conditioning drills

By RICK HEAD

Publisher

Ware County student-athletes are getting a full dose of conditioning drills during the first phase of allowing face-to-face contact with coaches.

The directive from GHSA (Georgia High School Association) for reinstating athletics was limited gatherings of no more than 20 coaches/players per group and no equipment. That number has been upped to 25 starting this week.

Week 2 is pretty much following the opening act with COVID-19 protocol of screening and taking temperature readings before any athlete can participate in drills. Football players are using the weight room before heading out to the practice field, basketball players are running drills inside the gym, and softball and baseball players are doing likewise in their respective areas on the high school campus.