Wanted Man Jumps Out Window In Attempt To Escape; He Is Arrested In A Nearby Shed

A man wanted by Charlton County law enforcement officials was arrested Thursday afternoon after he jumped out of a window in a house on Hicks Street and fled from officers who were serving a warrant for his arrest, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Jesse Charles Williams, 22, of 604 Hicks St., was taken into custody after officers found him hiding in a shed behind a house at 610 Miller St., said Royal.

Sgt. Tommy Spikes, of the Charlton County Sheriff’s Department, arrived in Waycross asking for assistance in taking Williams into custody. Lawmen arrived at 604 Hicks St. and spoke with two females at the residence but were told the man was not there.

Royal said a deputy saw through a hallway a man fitting Williams’ description. He said the deputy watched as Williams ran down the hall and jumped through a window, escaping to temporary freedom.

“We set up a perimeter around several blocks in the area with the help of Waycross police and after an extensive search of the area, Sgt. Bobby Aldridge and a Waycross police officer located Williams,” said Royal. “He had taken off his shirt and was lying on a box spring in the shed. Officers were able to take him into custody without further incident.”

Royal said Williams was wanted on the outstanding warrant for attempted armed robbery, as well as possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding and attempting to elude police in a case filed by the Georgia State Patrol.

Nobody was injured during the incident Thursday. Royal said the first officers arrived at the 600 block of Hicks Street with the arrest warrant at 1:33 p.m.