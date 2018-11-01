WAYCROSS — Wanda L. Dixon, 74, of Waycross, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday morning, October 5, 2020, at Harborview Pierce County after an extended illness. She was born in Swainsboro, Georgia, to Lamar Hutcheson and Bonnie Hutcheson. Mrs. Dixon made Waycross her home for the majority of her life. She worked as an office manager for Comet Pest Control for several years. Most recently, she worked as a receptionist for Baptist Village Retirement Communities before retiring in 2014. Mrs. Dixon was a member of Emerson Park Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was an avid reader, cook, and baker. She always enjoyed cooking for family and friends and having them over to eat and fellowship. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank McCarty Jr., her second husband, the Rev. Ronald E. Dixon Sr., one daughter, Sarita Dixon, and her brother, Bobby Hutcheson. Mrs. Dixon is survived by four children, Jeffrey Mc- Carty and his wife, Janet, of Waycross, Tammy Cochran and her husband, Stephen, of Old Fort, North Carolina, Ron E. Dixon Jr., of Blackshear, Stephania Dixon, of Hahira; seven grandchildren, Matthew Moore (Jessica), Amanda McCarty (Matt), Joseph McCarty (Brittany), Morgan Casavant (Cody), Tristan Cochran, Alec Cochran, Justin Cochran (Dallas), eight great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Noah, Brantley, Brayden, Kaleb, Jaxson, Brooklynn, Declan, her mother, Bonnie Holton (Leroy), of Swainsboro; her sister, Patricia Kea (Barney), of Swainsboro; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral was held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 8, at Emerson Park Baptist Church. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church The family gathered at Mrs. Dixon’s home. Due to COVID-19, the family understands anyone who is unable to attend or is uncomfortable attending. They ask that you continue to keep them in your prayers. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome. com.