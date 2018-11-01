MANOR — Wanda Griffin Steedley, 70, of Manor, died Friday afternoon, March 26, 2021, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. She was born in Ware County to the late Noah Robert Griffin and Georgia Carter Griffin. Mrs. Steedley was a proud resident of Manor for her entire life. She was a devoted housewife to her husband and a loving mother to her children. Outgoing and friendly, she never met a stranger. Her likable personality brought smiles to the faces of all she came in contact with. Always one to stay up to date with local events, she enjoyed reading local newspapers from all surrounding counties. Her family was most precious to her and she loved spending time any time she could with them, especially her sisters. In Manor, she attended Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marlyon Cecil “Judge” Steedley, her son, Scott Steedley, and her brothers and sisters, Doris Aldrich, Winton Griffin, Frank Griffin, Dave Griffin, and Justin Griffin. Mrs. Steedley is survived by her daughter, Jessica Steedley of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, two stepchildren, Charlotte Cardona and her husband Frankie of Miami, Florida, the Rev. Chris Boyd and his wife Laretta of Hortense, seven grandchildren, Kimberly Grissom, Tiffany Boyd, Hillary Boyd, Kenneth Cardona, Edgar Cardona and his wife Yara, A.J. Solis, Francisco Samir Cardona and his wife Sahira, six great-grandchildren, Alyssa Bastian, Alex Bastian, Angel Gonzalez, Jacqueline Cardona, Enzo Cardona, Lucianna Cardona, two brothers, Ben Griffin and his wife Robin of Waycross, Talmadge Griffin and his wife Carol of Blackshear, Becky Boldin of Blackshear, Mary Frances Griffin of Waycross, Sharon Bateson of Homerville, two sisters-in-law, Sue Griffin of Waycross, Janet Griffin of Waycross and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Victory Methodist Church in Manor. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.