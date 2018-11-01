Wanda Eloise Cox Wilkins

WAYCROSS — Mrs. Wanda Elouise Cox Wilkins, 77 of Waycross, passed away early Friday morning, June 26, 2020, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House. Born in Waycross, on December 7, 1942, she had lived in Waycross for the past 30 years. Mrs. Wilkins was a homemaker and a former manager for Dolly Madison Bread Company. She was an active member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church where she was a member of the Adult Sunday school class, the Joy Group, and the Sewing Sisters. Mrs. Wilkins loved flowers and gardening as well as reading. She was the daughter of the late Gideon Preston and Annie Louise Chancey Cox. She also was preceded in death by a sister, Lillie Mae Barber; and a brother, John Leonard Cox. Survivors include her husband, Brian Wilkins of Waycross; two daughters, Louise and Raymond Carter, Jr. of Blackshear and Wanda Dukes (Scott Thompson) of Hoboken; a son, Tim (Tamara) Williams of Hoboken; a stepdaughter, Sacha (Douglas) Dodson of Ottawa, Kansas; a stepson, Simeon Wilkins of West Hollywood, California; a sister, Mildred (Flemon) Hendrix of Waycross; a brother, Preston (Barbara) Cox of Waycross; 10 grandchildren, Jessica Lee Tolbert, Mary Elizabeth Tolbert, Parker Williams, Bennett Williams, Evan Wilkins, Ida Wilkins, Edie Wilkins, Eddie Dodson, Maximus Dodson, and Hugo Dodson; five great-grandchildren, Alec Luke, Bradley Ashmore, Annabel Parkman, Laura Grace Tolbert, and Mary Eliza Barber; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Graveside services for Mrs. Wilkins were held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Waters Cemetery. There was no public visitation. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and the wearing of face masks are strongly encouraged. If you do not feel comfortable attending you can still extend your sympathy by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.