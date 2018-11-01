BICKLEY — Walton Ray Simpson Jr., 67, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his Bickley residence. A 1970 graduate of Ware County High School, he was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. He attended Young Harris College, Valdosta State University and the University of Georgia, and he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. He owned and operated Walt Simpson C.P.A. and was a member of Bickley United Methodist Church. Simpson loved to fish and cook for his family and friends of the Bickley Community. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and he will be greatly missed by all. Simpson was preceded in death by his parents, Walton Ray Simpson Sr. and Elizabeth Beth Frier Simpson, and his niece, Corri Crosby. Survivors include three children, Jennifer Stone (Mark), of Hoboken, Jake Simpson (Terri Lynn), of Bickley, and Brian Hodge, of Dublin; 10 grandchildren, Jackson, Hudson and Raeann Stone, Ryleigh, Ryann, Rylynn and Braxton Simpson, Cammie, Landon and Aiden Hodge; one brother, Bill Simpson (Nina Gail); one sister, Beth Carter (Doug); and two nephews, Ethan Crosby and Aaron Simpson. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bickley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bickley United Methodist Church, 8049 Old Nicholls Hwy., Nicholls, Georgia, 31554. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.