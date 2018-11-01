METARIE, La. — It is with great regret that Margie Morton announces the death of her beloved husband, Walter B. Morton, Sr. He passed away peacefully at his home in Metairie, Louisiana, Thursday morning May 13, 2021, at the age of 83. Morton was born in Waycross, to the late Joseph H. and Adalyn Bevis Morton. He attended Georgia Tech as well as Sewanee, University of the South, and served in the United States Air Force. Morton was a longtime resident of the New Orleans area. He was the founding partner and CEO of Manufab, Inc., which manufactured large structures such as floodgates, bridges and interstate signs, sign trusses for the city as well as other parts of the country. Because of his talented and exceptional employees (technicians, welders, etc.), Morton worked with many artists building their designs. But, if you asked him what he did, he would humbly reply he “bends metal.” Manufab was recognized in many industrial and architectural magazines. Morton loved a good debate and had a larger-than-life personality. His wit and humor will be greatly missed. He had a large impact on so many people’s lives. One of Morton’s greatest pleasures was spending time with his grandchildren telling them stories, taking them fishing and hunting, and traveling. He was a conservationist and great outdoorsman, always appreciating the wonderful peace and beauty of nature. He enjoyed hunting and fly fishing and growing longleaf pine trees at his family’s Mississippi Lodge. Morton was a longtime member of the Wolf River Conservation Society and was past chairman. In 2016, he was honored as the Mississippi Conservationist of the Year. The Morton’s loved to travel and savor unique experiences that the other parts of the world can offer. They appreciated art in many forms and were contributing members of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Modern Art, New Orleans Museum of Art, and were members of the Patriots Circle of the National World War II Museum and were charter members of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. Finally, Morton was not only previously on the Board of Directors of the Piatigorsky Foundation but sponsored concerts all over the United States for many years. Along with his beloved wife of 61 years, Margie Tatum Morton, he leaves his children, Christopher T. Morton, Sr. (Connie) and Walter B. Morton, Jr. (Lisa); his loving grandchildren, Christopher T. Morton II (Alyssa), Tanner C. Morton, Tess V. Morton, Conner D. Morton, and Cassie LaRocca; and great-grandson Ethan Trapp. Morton also was the brother of J. Tandy Morton (Wanda) and the late Fred Morton and his nephew, Joseph T. Morton (Molly, and niece, Nena Spearman. He truly enjoyed his loving family and will be greatly missed. Services were privately held by Morton’s family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his memory to The Piatigorsky Foundation, which supports reaching audiences that would not otherwise have the opportunity to experience live classical music. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.