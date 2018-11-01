VSU Announces Area Recipients Of Scholarships

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University has awarded scholarships to nearly 500 currently enrolled, incoming first-year and transfer students for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Such scholarships are established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need.

Each of the area recipients represents the high standards of the university:

•Bradley Cox, of Manor, awarded the Jennett Choral Scholarship

•Mya Curry, of Blackshear, awarded the Ralph B. Johnson Scholarship

•Christy Fannin, of Blackshear, awarded a student scholarship

•Arbrianna Goolsby, of Waycross, awarded the Walter and Dorothy Salter Scholarship

•Andrew Meier, of Homerville, awarded the Bank of America Scholarship

•Carrie Register, of Homerville, awarded one of multiple Georgia Power Recruiting and Retention Scholarship

•Caleb Register, of Homerville, awarded the Georgia Power Recruiting and Retention Scholarship

•Isaiah Ricks, of Blackshear, awarded one of multiple Jennett Choral Scholarship

•Jennifer Thigpen, of Waycross, awarded the Frances Wood Wilson Scholarship