BLACKSHEAR — Virginia Tyson Alderman, 80, of Blackshear, died Saturday evening, December 5, 2020, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Alderman was born in Nashville, Georgia, to the late Lori Austin Alderman Sr. and Verdie Willene Sweat Alderman. She made Blackshear her home for many years. Mrs. Alderman was married to Norman Alderman on September 15, 1956. They had a business together, Norman Alderman Trucking and VA Trucking. She had a love for family, Christmas, and fishing. Virginia always opened her home and her heart to everyone, she never turned anyone away. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Alderman was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Russell Alderman; two sons, Bruce Allen Alderman and Larry Alderman; a brother, Lori Austin “Buddy” Tyson Jr.; five sisters, Elva Cherry, Eva Booth, Victoria Smart, Lorene Taylor, and Gladys “Cricket” Hall. Mrs. Alderman is survived by seven children, Leo Alderman (Kitty) of Lakeland, Florida, Mark Alderman (Bonnie) of Blackshear, Steve Alderman (Stella) of Blackshear, Ann Still (Joe) of Blackshear, Nora Jackson of Blackshear, Amber Gonzalez (Jorge) of Blackshear, Jeanie Trimble (Mike), of Newport Richy, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Heidi of Lake City, Florida; 33 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, James Edward Tyson (Rita), of Plant City, Florida, Thomas Wayne Tyson (Nina) of Plant City, Florida, and Terry Allan Tyson (Diane) of Tennessee; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 10, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Blackshear City Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Thursday at the Alderman residence, 7017 Highway 121, Blackshear, Georgia, 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.